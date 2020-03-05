Nigeria: Obasanjo's Commitment to Nigeria Commendable - Buhari

4 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday, which holds tomorrow, March 5, 2020.

President Buhari, in a statement issued Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, congratulated him for a life of courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general.

The President, who said that Chief Obasanjo's commitment to Nigerian nationhood remained outstanding and commendable, also stressed his sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

President Buhari, who prayed that the almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and the continent, joined family members, friends and associates of the former president in celebrating his milestone.

