Nigeria: Bandits in North West Are Boko Haram, ISWAP Members - IGP

4 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka and Fatima Binta Idris

Kaduna — The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said the bandits operating in Nigeria's Northwest region are Boko Haram and ISWAP members.

Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with top Police Commanders over recent attacks in Kaduna state, the IGP said the renewed attacks need new war strategies geared towards eliminating the bandits from their hideouts in the nook and crannies of the zone.

The police boss added that it is important to ensure that peace and security are restored while imploring the officers to show commitment in the fight against criminality in the region.

"I decide to come to Kaduna to interact with the senior officers and on our activities within the state on the strategies that we have put in place and review it, in view of the fact that we know there are some bandits, members and elements of Boko Haram around the state and that necessitated our effort to root them out.

"That is why on the 5th of February, we had to go to the forest where all these bandits are and we were able to root them out. On the 21st of February, in collaboration with another sister organization the Airforce, we were able to enter some of their camps and uprooted them.

"This is a constant strategy that we put in place so that we go to the forest where these bandits are and root them out.

"We are not relenting. I am here to re-access our strategy in view of the fact that we noticed or we are experiencing attacks by the bandits on specific villages in Igabi and Giwa Local Government.

"What happened should not have happen and we would never allow it to happen again. I have been briefed about some of the things that happened that opened up channels for the bandits to attack those villages and we will block those chances and they will never have the opportunity to do it again."

He called on members of the public to cooperate with the police by providing adequate information in order to halt the menace.

Similarly, he urged policemen to sustain the tempo of going into the bandits' camps and forest to root them out until the terrain is secured.

Daily Trust reports that the IGP's meeting with the senior police officers is coming after Sunday's attack by bandits in five villages in Giwa and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna state where over 51 people were killed and several others injured.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.