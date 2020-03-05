Kenyan Fishermen Freed After Paying Sh540,000 Fine

Eighteen Kenyan fishermen, who were arrested by Tanzanian authorities in Lake Victoria, have been freed after paying KSh540,000 fine.

The fishermen were seized at Mugabo and taken to Sota Beach in Tanzania where they were detained for five days.

They each parted with Sh30,000 to secure their release early Wednesday.

Kibro Beach Management Unit Chairman John Mauli said two boats belonging to the fishers are still being held by the Tanzanian authorities.

Kenyan fishermen have in the past complained of insecurity at Lake Victoria, harassment and mistreatment by Tanzanian and Ugandan officials.

Last month, tension escalated in Muhuru Bay after a fisherman, who was allegedly seized by Tanzanian police, was found dead in Migingo Island.

The 23-year-old fisherman was among two others who were on a fishing expedition when they were ambushed on February 7.

Following the incident, dozens of fishermen staged protests at Kibro Beach accusing the Kenyan authorities of failing to enhance patrols in the lake, despite complaints of harassment from neighbouring countries.

Mr Maulid accused the Kenyan authorities of failing to secure the beaches despite having the machinery to patrol the lake.

"The Kenya Coast Guard Service has failed in giving us with security. They have patrol boats which lie idle in Kisumu yet we continue to suffer in the hands of foreigners," said Maulid.

He said the Kenyan government was weak in enforcing rules and policies in the lake, which has exposed the fisher folk to harassment by Tanzanian and Ugandan forces.

In December, Tanzanian authorities impounded 10 fishing boats belonging to Kenyan fishermen, sparking a chase from Kenyan officers patrolling Lake Victoria.

The ten boats from beaches along Muhuru Bay in Migori County were checking nets, hooks and consolidating their catch in Kenya waters when Tanzanian officers stormed and arrested them.

Just a day before the attack, Ugandan police arrested four Kenyans in the same area in a similar standoff as Kenyan fishermen and police tried to prevent arrest.

On the dawn of December 5, Tanzanian officials arrested 20 Kenyan fishermen off Kibro beach in Migori County and demanded Sh200, 000 to secure their release.

The group was impounded at dawn after a night out fishing fresh water sardines popularly known as omena.