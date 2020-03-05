Kenya: Disgraced Olympics Champ Ruth Jebet Gets 4 Years Ban

4 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Former world 3,000m steeplechase record holder Kenyan-both Ruth Jebet of Bahrain has been handed a four-year ban starting February 4, 2018.

Jebet, the 2016 Rio Olympics 3,000m steeplechase champion, will now serve the ban officially after she lost her appeal case at the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal.

Jebet, 23, had been provisionally suspended in February 2018 for testing positive for banned Erythropoietin (Epo) from urine samples taken in out-of-competition tests on December 1, 2017 in Kapsabet.

Jebet, in her appeal, indicated that she wanted the ineligibility imposed for her admitted anti-doping rules violation reduced to two years in lieu of the mandatory four years of which the Athletes Integrity Unit wanted.

Jebet had cited her prompt admission and that she didn't take Epo intentionally, blaming her handlers for her predicament. Jebet said she had been given some tablets and injection by Nicholas Togom for therapeutic use claiming that the medication was good for regeneration.

"For sure you found this substance in my urine and I am responsible of my body but never had I taken this substance intentionally," said Jebet in a section of her defence.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.