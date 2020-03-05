Kenya: Officials Eye FKF Seats in Kisii

Kisii County Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials whose election was nullified last year by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) are optimistic that they will be re-elected when the exercise is repeated on March 14.

In a ruling delivered by SDT chairman John Ohaga on December 3, the tribunal said not enough public participation had been done before county elections held on November 23.

In the nullified elections, Jezreel Mbegera won the county's FKF chairman seat while Evans Mageka clinched the secretary position.

Mbegera garnered 10 votes against five of his competitor Yobesh Mose, former Nyanza South chairman. In the position of the secretary, Evans Mageka won after he garnered nine votes. Peter Manyange and Florence Nyamute had been elected youth and women reps respectively. The candidates said they were confident of winning.