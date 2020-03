Kenya: Don't Provoke Kenya, Kenyatta Warns Somalia After Attacks

Residents are pictured on the streets of Mandera town as smoke rises from explosions in the neighbouring Bula Hawa town of Somalia, amid fighting between Jubbaland and FGS forces, on March 2, 2020.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was last evening accusing Somalia of "flagrant breach" of Kenya's territorial integrity, but maintained Mogadishu must sit down with federal states to iron out their differences.

In the latest step in their strained relations, the President who chaired a national security council meeting, said he had noted Somalia's National Army soldiers had fought on Kenyan land, causing tension and harassing residents of Mandera.

The President's spokesperson Kanze Dena-Moraro stopped short of saying Kenya had been invaded by foreign soldiers, but accused Somalia of breaching international law on military battles.

She spoke as Wednesday, Somalia troops were seen near Mandera, signalling the continued fluid security situation following Monday's fighting between two military forces belonging to the national government and the federal state of Jubbaland, near the Kenyan border town.

Jubbaland forces and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) fought on Monday, with the effects spilling over to Mandera Town

"The foreign soldiers in flagrant breach and total disregard of international laws and conventions engaged in aggressive and belligerent activities by harassing and destroying properties of Kenyan citizens living in the border town of Mandera," Ms Dena-Moraro said last evening.

"This action amounts to an unwarranted attack by foreign soldiers with the intention of provoking Kenya. In keeping with our long-standing and distinguished tradition in peace keeping and peace building in the region and beyond and in particular - in Somalia; Kenya acted with total restraint," she said.

But the meeting by the country's top security policy team, which was called to discuss the simmering differences with Somalia, did not address the key issue Somalia has accused Kenya of: that it was hosting a fugitive known as Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur 'Janaan', a former Jubbaland minister accused of fleeing jail in Mogadishu.

Somalia's Ambassador to the UN Abukar Dahir Osman accused Kenya of violating Somali territory. Mr Osman was not specific, but referred to Kenyan authorities aiding Janan, and supporting Jubbaland troops.