Kenya: Miraa Smuggler Arrested in Kwale, KRA Officials Seize 130 Packages Destined for Tanzania

Mombasa — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials Wednesday arrested a man attempting to smuggle 130 packages of Miraa (Khat) to neighbouring Tanzania, through the Vanga in Kwale County.

The trade and consumption of Miraa is outlawed in Tanzania.

KRA Southern Regional Coordinator, Kenneth Ochola, the suspect identified as Patrick Mukiri is being held at the Lunga Lunga One-Stop-Border-Post following his arrest.

His vehicle, a saloon car, that had transported the cargo to Vanga was also detained Lunga Lunga.

The suspect is said to have evaded detectives on Sunday after the KRA coordinator dispatched a team to track him following intelligence reports.

He diverted to Jimbo village, Ochola said.

"On arrival, the officers found the suspects offloading the cargo and loading to a stand-by boat. The boat was destined to cross to Tanga in Tanzania," he explained.

Ochola said the suspect will be charged with the contravention of Sections 75, 83 and 200 of the East Africa Community and Customs Management Act of 2004.

The law prohibits the shipment of goods without clearance by customs.