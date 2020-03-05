Kenya: Miraa Smuggler Arrested in Kwale, KRA Officials Seize 130 Packages Destined for Tanzania

4 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials Wednesday arrested a man attempting to smuggle 130 packages of Miraa (Khat) to neighbouring Tanzania, through the Vanga in Kwale County.

The trade and consumption of Miraa is outlawed in Tanzania.

KRA Southern Regional Coordinator, Kenneth Ochola, the suspect identified as Patrick Mukiri is being held at the Lunga Lunga One-Stop-Border-Post following his arrest.

His vehicle, a saloon car, that had transported the cargo to Vanga was also detained Lunga Lunga.

The suspect is said to have evaded detectives on Sunday after the KRA coordinator dispatched a team to track him following intelligence reports.

He diverted to Jimbo village, Ochola said.

"On arrival, the officers found the suspects offloading the cargo and loading to a stand-by boat. The boat was destined to cross to Tanga in Tanzania," he explained.

Ochola said the suspect will be charged with the contravention of Sections 75, 83 and 200 of the East Africa Community and Customs Management Act of 2004.

The law prohibits the shipment of goods without clearance by customs.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.