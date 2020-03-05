Kenya: Road Closure for Sunday's Beyond Zero Marathon Revealed

Nairobi — Ahead of the fifth edition of Beyond Zero Half Marathon scheduled for Sunday in the capital city, organisers have announced roads that will be closed.

Mombasa road, Langata road, Aerodrome Road, Uhuru highway, Haile Selassie Avenue, Harambee Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, Nyerere Road, University way, National Museum hill overpass, Professor Wangari Maathai road and Lusaka Road are the affected roads.

Nairobi traffic police commander Joshua Omukata urged motorists to seek alternative routes and plan accordingly to avoid any inconveniences since closure will begin at 2am on Sunday and opened after the marathon.

Vehicles coming from Mombasa road are advised to use southern bypass those from Lang'ata are called on to use Mbagathi way, from Waiyaki way motorists will divert at the southern bypass junction near Kiambu.

From town to airport, vehicles are advised to use Jogoo road joining outering to negotiate their way to the airport.

On security matters, Omukata confirmed all measures will be considered to ensure participants are safe.

"The roads will be secured and sealed properly to ensure all the participants are safe in and outside the stadium. We are taking nothing for granted.

Race director George Kariuki said the course is in good shape that will see participants compete in the 21km, 10km as well as the 5km with start point being at Uhuru Highway next to Califa Nairobi Mega and finish inside the stadium.

Meanwhile, registration has been extended to Friday as organisers target to attract 20,000 participants.

"We have decided to extend the registration deadline to Friday 6th March, in order to allow more Kenyans to participate in the Marathon. We are targeting to host 20,000 participants and are getting closer to that number by the day," race organizer Peter Gacheru announced.

Registration will be conducted only at the KICC grounds, with the other registration channels including online set to be closed Wednesday where registration for the Elite category retails at Sh2,500 while for the charity runners is Sh2,000.

The marathon has received over 200 entries in the elite category including the 2019 winner Josephat Bett.

The half marathon this year will have a prize kitty of Sh2.8 Million with the winners of the main race going home with Sh250,000 each while the winners of the 10km will pocket Sh100,000 each.