Kenya: Kamworor Aims Fourth World Half Title

4 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor and 2018 bronze medallist Pauline Kamulu will lead the Kenyan squad for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020, set for 29 March in the northern Polish Baltic coast city.

Since winning his first title in Copenhagen in 2014, Kamworor has become one of the finest distance runners of his generation, winning the next two world half marathon and world cross country titles, collecting a pair of New York City Marathon crowns while improving the world record over the distance to 58:01, also in Copenhagen, but five years after his initial triumph there.

He'll be joined by Kibiwott Kandie, the winner of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in 58:58 on 21 February, the fastest time in the world this year. On 15 February, Kandie defeated Kamworor at the fiercely competition Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships.

Leonard Barsoton, the 2017 world cross country silver medallist who finished sixth in Ras Al Khaimah last month, is also on the team.

Others names include Shadrack Kimining Korir, who finished third at January's Houston Half Marathon in 59:27, and Victor Kimutai Chumo, winner of last month's Barcelona Half Marathon where he clocked 59:58.

Kamulu clocked 1:06:56 in Valencia two years ago, a career best.

She'll be joined by Monica Wanjuhi, who has a 1:09:29 best set last year; Brillian Jepkorir Kipkoech, who finished runner-up at the Houston Half Marathon last month in 1:08:08; Dorcas Kimeli, who improved to 1:07:10 in Barcelona last month; and unheralded Dorcas Jepchirchir.

Team roster:

MEN -

Geoffrey Kamworor

Kibiwott Kandie

Leonard Barsoton

Shadrack Kimining Korir

Victor Kimutai Chumo

WOMEN -

Pauline Kamulu

Monica Wanjuhi

Brillian Jepkorir Kipkoech

Dorcas Kimeli

Dorcas Jepchirchir - IAAF

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.