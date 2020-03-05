Rwanda: UAE's Sheikh Mohammed Visits Rwanda

H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai recently visited Rwanda.

Sheikh Mohammed explored the spectacular landscape of Rwanda where he toured the country by air and land, soaking in its pristine beauty.

According to Gulf Today, a UAE daily newspaper, the Sheikh's visit is inspired by strong relations between Rwanda and the Emirates.

Investment opportunities

His visit comes after a series of business partnerships between the two nations, especially in tourism, hospitality and logistics among others.

One of the major business ventures from UAE is the Dubai Ports (DP) World Kigali Logistics Platform- a modern inland cargo handling facility expected to ease the trade of goods-which has put Rwanda on course to become a regional trade logistics hub.

The facility also serves as a key gateway to the heart of Africa through several road links, connecting Rwanda to neighbouring countries.

Last month, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the Africa Tech Summit 2020 in Kigali, where the organisation launched the second cycle of its GBF Mentorship Programme, which pairs innovative UAE and African start-ups with mentors who can provide them with valuable expertise, support and guidance.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid's visit came just a day after the launch of One & Only Gorilla's Nest, a multi-luxurious lodge on the foothills of the National Park.

It's an investment by the Dubai based Kerzner International, a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences.