Zimbabwe: Mliswa, Sikhala Quarrel Over Grace Mugabe

Former first lady Grace Mugabe in Mazowe in October 2017 with Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Minister Nyasha Chikwinya and a visiting delegation of United Kingdom-based businesspeople.

NORTON MP Temba Mliswa and MDC MP for Zengeza West Job Sikhala were Wednesday involved in short exchanges after the latter had interjected in defence of former First Lady Grace Mugabe's multiple farms.

The bust-up started when Mliswa, through a question to leader of the house, Ziyambi Ziyambi demanded the seizure of 11 out of 12 farms which were in the hands of late former President Robert Mugabe's wife.

Mliswa wanted government to enforce its one-man-one-farm policy on the once powerful former First Lady.

But this did not go down well with Sikhala who interjected in defence of Grace.

"Leave Grace Mugabe alone. Leave the wife of the former President alone. Mugabe died and why do you want to torment his wife? I do not want to see anyone harassing or abusing a widow," said the MDC deputy national chair.

Not to be outdone, Mliswa shot back, accusing Sikhala of being a "sell-out" in his defence of the controversial former First Lady.

"You were given money as MDC party by Grace Mugabe. Sikhala sold-out but MDC party gave him a vice-chairperson position. We will say it as it is," Mliswa said.

He was referring to claims the MDC received funding from late President Mugabe and some politicians from Zanu PF's G40 faction during its 2018 election campaign.

Since Mugabe was ousted as state leader in a shock November 2017 military coup, MDC, a target of Mugabe's brutal rule since formation, has been seen as softening its stance towards the late ruler.

Mugabe also did not hide his surprise affection for MDC leader Nelson Chamisa when the opposition politician was running for the country's top job in the 2018 presidential election.

The late leader revealed at a news conference he was going to cast his vote in Chamisa's favour.