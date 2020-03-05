Zimbabwe: ED Yet to Signal Credible Political Will to Reform - US

5 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

The United States of America government has renewed targeted sanctions against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration saying 'Zimbabwe has had ample opportunity to implement reforms that could set the country on a constructive path, stabilize the southern African region, and open the door to greater cooperation with the United States.'

In a statement posted on the Whitehouse website yesterday, US President Donald Trump said the measures taken against the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons accused of undermining democratic processes in Harare will continue beyond March 6, 2020.

Below is the full statement from the White House:

Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)) provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days before the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect beyond the anniversary date. In accordance with this provision, I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288 of March 6, 2003, with respect to the actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes or institutions is to continue in effect beyond March 6, 2020.

In the wake of the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017, Zimbabwe's national elections in July 2018, and President Mugabe's subsequent death in September 2019, Zimbabwe has had ample opportunity to implement reforms that could set the country on a constructive path, stabilize the southern African region, and open the door to greater cooperation with the United States. Unfortunately, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has yet to signal credible political will to implement such reforms. Indeed, the Zimbabwean government has arguably accelerated its persecution of critics and economic mismanagement in the past year, during which security forces have conducted extrajudicial killings, rapes, and alleged abductions of numerous dissidents.

These actions and policies by certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes or institutions continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States. Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288 with respect to Zimbabwe.

DONALD J. TRUMP

THE WHITE HOUSE,

March 4, 2020.

