South Africa: Free State Students Forced to Return Home From Wuhan

5 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

Students studying in Wuhan have been informed by the Free State government, which sponsors their bursaries, that they are compelled to return as part of government's repatriation effort to bring South Africans in the city and the province home. Wuhan is the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak. The students say the Free State government threatened to cut off their financial aid if they do not agree.

A letter, dated March 3 and sent to South African students in Wuhan, China and signed by the director-general in the office of the Free State Premier, Kopung Ralikontsane, states that while the South African government is giving citizens an option to opt-out of repatriation, the executive committee of the Free State government has decided that all the students must return to South Africa.

According to the letter, three students have indicated that they do not wish to return to South Africa, but it reads that this will not be possible and those who stay will do so at their own risk and forfeit any further financial assistance from the Free State government.

The premier's director of communications, Setjhaba Maphalla, was given an opportunity to authenticate the letter, which has been shared with Maverick...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.