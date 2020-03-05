South Africa: Free State Students Forced to Return Home From Wuhan

Students studying in Wuhan have been informed by the Free State government, which sponsors their bursaries, that they are compelled to return as part of government's repatriation effort to bring South Africans in the city and the province home. Wuhan is the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak. The students say the Free State government threatened to cut off their financial aid if they do not agree.

A letter, dated March 3 and sent to South African students in Wuhan, China and signed by the director-general in the office of the Free State Premier, Kopung Ralikontsane, states that while the South African government is giving citizens an option to opt-out of repatriation, the executive committee of the Free State government has decided that all the students must return to South Africa.

According to the letter, three students have indicated that they do not wish to return to South Africa, but it reads that this will not be possible and those who stay will do so at their own risk and forfeit any further financial assistance from the Free State government.

The premier's director of communications, Setjhaba Maphalla, was given an opportunity to authenticate the letter, which has been shared with Maverick...