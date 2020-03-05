South Africa: Harry & Shaun

opinion

Ben Williams reflects upon the lives of two writers who led the way, and are gone too soon.

Sketch a line on a map from Akure, Nigeria to Libode, South Africa and your pencil will cross a vast chunk of the African continent - too vast, one would have thought, for there to be any meaningful connection between the two places.

Yet here I am, drawing one.

This is because, in 1958 in Akure, and a year later in Libode, two men were born who came to loom large in African literature, and who died just days apart last week in South Africa. In the lives of Shaun Johnson and Harry Garuba, so disparate at the beginning, lie comparable lessons.

Last week was a week of slings and arrows to stagger through. On Monday came the sling. Shaun Johnson left us, suddenly. He was the golden child of South African journalism, a man whose meteoric success in his field ensured a constant low, envious grumble among those who couldn't help but stargaze.

Shaun's first and only novel, The Native Commissioner (2007), won a trophy-case of awards and sold thousands of copies. The success left him beyond bemused; he was almost...