South Africa: Oil Price Dive Is a Coronavirus Silver Lining for SA Economy

A sharp fall in oil prices triggered by mounting concerns about the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on global and Chinese economic growth is a silver lining for the South African economy. It might also raise the prospect of another domestic interest rate cut in March.

Oil prices are suddenly down and are expected to remain subdued, a rare piece of good news for South Africa's dazed and confused policymakers and consumers.

Global oil prices have been tanking because global economic growth is seen to be taking a beating in the face of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, which has infected over 90,000 people worldwide, the vast majority in China. Oil prices put in a small rebound at one point on 4 March 2020, as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) eyed output cuts. But Brent crude prices remain near 15-month lows just north of $50.00 a barrel and have lost over 25% since 2020 highs that were scaled in January.

For Pretoria, this is, of course, a double-edged sword, as oil prices are slumping because of plummeting demand from China, which is also losing its appetite for South African commodities ranging from West Coast lobster to iron ore.

