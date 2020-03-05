South Africa: The Public Procurement Bill Needs Muscle to Empower Whistle-Blowers

opinion

South African public procurement law needs a tougher approach to enforcement to combat corruption. It will have one if it empowers and motivates whistle-blowers.

The Public Procurement Bill, in process since 2013, was recently published for comment. The public has until 31 May 2020 to have its say.

Government's procurement budget is larger than its employee compensation budget. At about R926-billion in 2018, it accounts for about a fifth of South Africa's gross domestic product. At this scale, public procurement is key to the public administration's operational efficiency and effectiveness. It is central to the country's politics and to allocative patterns in the broader economy.

The pre-eminent site of corruption, public procurement is simultaneously a fulcrum for South Africa's transformation into a society free of the racism and sexism of the colonial and apartheid political economy.

The Public Procurement Bill, viewed against this background, has the features of a grand compromise. It aims to construct - from the dozens of legislative improvisations of the past quarter of a century - a single, coherent legal framework for the entirety of South Africa's public procurement regime.

The bill defines and strengthens central regulatory and oversight authority in a proposed Public Procurement Regulator...