Uganda: Coronavirus Precaution As Kabaka Birthday Run Returns

This year's Airtel-sponsored Kabaka Birthday Run will continue as planned, officials say.

The fun run, held as part of celebrations to mark the Kabaka's birthday, will be held on April 5, 2020 starting and finishing in the palace grounds.

But with Corona Virus, codenamed COVID-19, taking a toll on sports across the world, and for instance leading to the Tokyo Marathon run in front of empty streets and restricted to elite athletes only, organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.

There are now more than 88,000 confirmed cases of the virus around the world and the death toll is over 3,000 -- the majority of which are from mainland China.

Ronald Kawadwa, the Chief Executive Officer Majestic Brands, Buganda Kingdom's official investment arm, said yesterday that all precaution has been taken into consideration with St Catherine Hospital who will offer disinfectants to all participants.

It is a sound idea since the runners converge in an enclosed area with restricted entry. But with numbers expected to soar above 50,000, more plans need to be put in place ahead of the biggest run in Uganda.

Tackling health

The seventh edition of the annual run has been calibrated to focus on another health initiative, HIV and Aids. Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga emphasised the need for Kabaka's subjects to remain healthy at all times.

"In Buganda, like anywhere in Uganda, men have positions, power and privileges that come from patriarchal values. We must harness their power so that they can be agents of social change," said Mayiga.

He observed that men are normally resistant towards using condoms, taking drugs or adhering to treatment.

Traditional leaders are considered the custodians of culture and are therefore critical to shift society's attitudes. Since 2017, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has been a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador.

Bringing together communities to discuss HIV/Aids on his monumental birthday has a positive effect in increasing HIV service uptake.

Previous editions have tackled awareness on Fistula and sickle cell anaemia. Ahead of the 65th birthday celebrations on April 13th, health initiatives will be held including a health camp on April 8.

Changes

The run will remain with the three planned races, the longest being the 21km run as well as the most popular 10km and the shorter 5km. But subscription fees have been raised by 50 per cent to Shs15,000 to raise more money.

More partners have joined Airtel with the others being DFCU Bank, KPMG, URA, Hotel Africana, Posta Uganda and St Catherine Hospital.