South Africa: The Cape of Good Dope - Cannabis Expo Returns to Cape Town

Cape Town — The 'green wave' continues to take South Africa by storm, as the biggest cannabis event on the continent prepares to return to GrandWest, Cape Town, this month. The Cannabis Expo has tripled in size in just over a year since its inaugural event, and after SA President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed his support for the cannabis industry in his State Of the Nation Address (SONA), the expo has been inundated with calls from people looking for opportunities in this rapidly expanding market.

"We had an amazing response to The Cannabis Expo in Cape Town last year, with over 100 exhibitor stands and 18 000 people coming through to experience all that the cannabis industry has to offer," says Expo Director, Silas Howarth. "Now we're back, and even bigger, with more exhibitors, informative workshops and talks, and the cannabis food market.We are also bringing The Cannabis Convention to Cape Town for the first time."

After a hugely successful debut in Sandton in December 2019, The Cannabis Convention is coming to Cape Town and takes place alongside the expo. Delegate passes are available, which provide 4-day access to the expo as well as exclusive access to private meeting rooms, networking areas and engaging with high-level panel discussions with cannabis industry leaders, experts, changemakers and legislators. Delegates will also have access to the official event app, allowing all delegates, speakers and exhibitors to connect with each other and set up meetings.

With a huge selection of cannabis-related products and services already legally on the market, The Cannabis Expo hosts businesses and professionals from all sectors of the industry: agriculture, healthcare, medicine, technology, product retailers and innovators, legislation groups and government departments.

Throughout the event, visitors are able to enjoy and participate in talks, presentations and panel discussions with cannabis industry leaders, experts, activists and government representatives on a variety of topics pertaining to cannabis.

The Cannabis Expo – Highlights:

Over 200 exhibitor stands representing a broad spectrum of the entire cannabis industry.

The Cannabis Food Market, serving cannabis-infused meals and treats in a relaxed, outdoor market setting.

The Vape Lounge where visitors can chill and get their vape on, brought to you by White Lion Holdings.

The Expo Stage hosting informative presentations every half-hour throughout the event from industry experts.

The Cannabis Convention – Highlights

The Convention sees cannabis industry leaders and experts from Africa and around the world, as well as local government representatives, engage in panel discussions on a range of cannabis-related topics.

Private meeting rooms and networking spaces.

An official event app, allowing all delegates, speakers and exhibitors to connect with each other and set up meetings.

"The demand has been massive, with many new international exhibitors joining the best of the local cannabis-related industry, making for an exciting and diverse event for Cape Town visitors," says Howarth, "Expo tickets and convention delegate passes are now available at a discounted pre-sale rate on Computicket, so don't miss out!"

The Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town from 19 to 22 March 2020 at GrandWest.

Expo dates & times:

Thursday, 19 March – 10:00 to 18:00

Friday, 20 March –10:00 to 18:00

Saturday, 21 March – 10:00 to 18:00

Sunday, 22 March – 10:00 to 16:00

Expo tickets and convention delegate passes now available pre-sale on Computicket: https://bit.ly/3aiHNGF

For more information visit www.TheCannabisExpo.co.za or follow us:

Restrictions:

Strictly, for those over 18 years of age, and no babies or prams allowed.

Visit www.TheCannabisExpo.co.za for more information.

