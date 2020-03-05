South Africa: Singer Sjava Breaks His Silence - I Did Not Rape Her

Photo: Pixabay
5 March 2020
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The popular rapper Sjava has responded following reports that Lady Zamar has filed a rape case against him.

In a statement, Sjava gave a detailed description of the events that took place since the allegations were levelled against him last year.

"There are a number of reasons I have not spoken about this matter in public and chose to rather follow the legal process, kodwa (but) it has now become impossible to remain quiet. At the same time, I am only going to share information that is necessary to share due to the latest news reports. It is not my intention to stand trial by social media."

He added: "Okokqala, angimudlwengulanga uLady Zamar. I did not rape her."

"People are saying that I made empty threats to take her to court after her allegations last year. Ngithe mina (I said) last year I would follow legal processes to protect myself. This was not a threat. Its something that anyone would do to protect themselves if they are accused of doing something that is not true."

Lady Zamar accused Sjava of being emotionally and sexually abusive. Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival announced that Sjava will no longer be part of the line-up for the popular event.

More on This
Cape Town Jazz Festival Drops Sjava Amid Rape Allegations
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.