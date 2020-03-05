Kenya: Kiprop's Daredevil Speed Stunt That Has Gotten Kenyans Worried

4 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Kymani Kiarie

A video of banned Kenyan athlete Asbel Kiprop driving dangerously has emerged online.

In the video, the athlete is seen driving slightly over 160 KPH and he doesn't seem to have his seatbelt on.

RALLYING CAREER

Kiprop, 30, is currently serving a four-year ban slapped on him last year after failing an out of competition doping test.

He recently revealed that he is eager to take up rallying, a clear indication that he has given up on a return to athletics.

"I am ready to begin again in a sport that doesn't have doping conspiracy. I will be patient again to be able to be a champion. I will be climbing the ladder hoping to learn the next game," he posted on his Facebook account.

FAILED MARRIAGE

The mental state of the former 1,500m world champion has been in question since he was banned last year.

He once posted a video of him groping and kissing his manager's girlfriend, an incident that led to the breakup of his marriage.

He would later threaten to take his own life.

The latest video is a clear message that all may not be well with the police officer from Uasin Gishu County.

