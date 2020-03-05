Kenya: Kipkurui - I Can't Wait to Kill Off K'ogalo's Old Enemy

Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkurui says he will strive to score and help Gor Mahia secure victory against their bitter rivals AFC Leopards in Sunday's Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Though coach Steven Polack is expected to name his line up hours before the match kick-off, Kipkurui hopes to sink Ingwe's ship if fielded by the Briton.

SCORING BOOTS

Kipkurui, who at the start of the season battled to secure a first team slot at the reigning champion's camp, has since found his scoring boots and scored two goals in K'Ogalo's last two league wins.

The versatile attacker was on the scoresheet in the team's 3-2 win over Zoo Kericho two weeks ago and also scored when Gor beat Western Stima by an identical scoreline last weekend at Kasarani.

"We are prepared to face AFC Leopards. I'm sure we will beat them despite many saying our defense has been shaky and we have been letting in easy goals," said Kipkurui.

"In football you get punished for small mistakes and that is what has happened in matches where we have conceded. What is important though is that we have won in the said matches and that is what we shall do against AFC Leopards," he added.

FULLY FIT

This will be Kipkurui's third Mashemeji derby since he joined K'Ogalo from Zoo Kericho in October 2018.

He missed in 4-1 first leg win against Ingwe last November due to injury and he is happy this time he is fully fit for the much-awaited duel pitting two of the greatest clubs in the country.

He also believes the match will be won by the more attack-minded team.

"As a striker I have to score and if given a chance that will be my job," he said.

Of the 88 derbies that have been played between the two sides, Gor Mahia has won 29 while AFC Leopards have emerged victorious 27 times. 32 duels have ended in a draws.