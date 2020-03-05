Eritrea: Seminar in Connection With International Women's Day

4 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Central region organized seminar to women from the sub-zones, line ministries and other public institutions in connection with March 8, International Women's Day under the theme "Objective Situation in Eritrea and the Role of Women".

Indicating the meaning of the International Women's Day and the message it conveys, Ms. Alem Belai called on women to strengthen organizational capacity and take advantage of the opportunities being created in this era of peace and cooperation.

At the seminar women professionals gave briefings on the contribution of the Eritrean women in the national liberation struggle and in safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as the new era unfolding and the opportunities that it creates.

Noting that the contribution of women is fundamental in the preservation of noble societal values, continuity of generations as well as in inculcating national identity, the women professionals called for active engagement to that effect.

The International Women's Day celebrations in the Central region will continue until 8 March with various programs.

