Eritrea: Commission of Culture and Sports Activity Assessment Meeting

4 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Commission of Culture and Sports on 28 February conducted activity assessment meeting of the regional branches in 2019.

In an opening speech he conducted, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports stated that the objective of the meeting is to assess the strengths and weaknesses witnessed and identify effective ways to undertake future tasks.

Participants conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented including on the reinforcement of sports and cultural activities, enhancing explorations on traditional and cultural heritage, as well as on the development of archaeological studies among others.

Finally, Ambassador Zemede Tekle called on regional branches to strengthen sports activities by addressing the challenges encountered and integrate resources and capacity for the development of sports and cultural activities.

Ambassador Zemede also expressed readiness of the Commission of Culture and Sports to play due part in providing support in all their endeavors.

