Nigeria: Coronavirus - Chinese National Quarantined At Lagos Airport Tested Negative

Lagos — A Chinese on board an Ethiopian Airline flight from Addis Ababa who was on Monday evening quarantined at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos has tested negative for Coronavirus.

The Chinese national was said to be coughing onboard and was subsequently handed over to officials of the Port Health Service at the airport after being separated from other passengers.

Though details of the incident were sketchy on Monday night, the Chinese was put under observation for any symptom of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19), our reporter gathered on Tuesday.

Several officials of the airport contacted confirmed the development.

However, a source said it was while under observation that a test was conducted on him, adding that the result was negative.

The Lagos state Ministry of Health confirmed the development on its Twitter handle: @lsmoh on Tuesday evening.

"The Chinese man, who arrived Lagos yesterday on an Ethiopian Airline with cough, has tested negative for #COVID-19," the state government said quoting the Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that the Chinese was kept under close observation while officials await result of his test for COVID-19.