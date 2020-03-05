Cameroon: Endoscopic Surgery - University Diploma Course Begins

The 1st Edition of the International Diploma on Gynaecological and Endoscopic Surgery is currently taking place at the Reproductive Hospital.

One year after a partnership agreement signed among the International Society for Gynaecologic Endoscopy (ISGE), the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences- University of Yaounde I (UY1) and the Yaounde Paul and Chantal Biya Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH), to promote, reinforce, and develop the training of Endoscopic Surgery in Cameroon, the fruits of the partnership are already being seen in the field. Yesterday, March 3, 2020 the 1st edition of the International University Diploma on Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery began at CHRACERH. The course was launched by the Representative of the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Wilfred Gabsa, who is Secretary General at the Ministry of Higher Education. At the start of the course programme, which began on February 24 and will end on March 6, 2020, the Administrator, Director General of CHRACERH, Professor Jean Marie Kasia said the course is being carried out in conjunction with the Ministry of Higher Education, the ISGE, the African Society of Gynaecological Endoscopy (AFSGE), the UYI and CHRACERH is designed to enhance the surgical skills of African practitioners, promote continuous training and encourage the exchange of information on minimally invasive surgery with the support of International experts whose relentless contribution and efforts are priceless. The advanced course for laparoscopic surgeons, Prof. Kasia explained, entails 25 per cent of theory and 75 per cent of practical sessions on Intensive laparoscopic suturing, Laparoscopic myomectomy, Hysteroscopy and endometrial pathologies and Laparoscopic Hysterectomy. Prof Kasia noted that the duration of the course will be two years or more depending on how apt the gynaecological surgeon will be. Not more than 15 to 20 doctors will be admitted each year to undertake the course. One of the lecturers in the programme, Dr Alfonso Rossetti, who also represented the ISGE at the launching of the course, said with his over 30 years experience in laparoscopic and haven operated some 6,000 to 7,000 women via endoscopic surgery, the intensive course will greatly involve those already in laparoscopic and will end with a theoretical and practical evaluation of students. On behalf of the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Wilfred Gabsa said the start of the course is the continuation of a great vision by the Head of State to provide quality healthcare to all Cameroonians. While the students were called to be good ambassadors to the programme, Prof Gabsa underlined the fact that the diploma obtained at the end of the course will be that which honours women worldwide and bring joy to the motherless in the field of medicine.