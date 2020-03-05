South Africa: Harsh Sentences Handed to Trio That Targeted Cash Carrying Guards Lauded

press release

Western Cape SAPS management has applauded the conviction and subsequent sentencing of three dangerous armed robbers who robbed security guards, shot and killed one injuring another in 2017. Bonile Thimba (35), Sibusiso Mzomba (30) and Mzobe Mlindazwe (42) were sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on 04 March 2020 for murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of ammunition.

On 29 April 2017 in the vicinity of Spar, Main Road, Delft, the accused shot and killed, Mr Vilikazi Ngembezi, an employee of Fidelity Cash Pay Master Services by shooting him in the head. His colleague, Mr Mputhumi Mpanbani, was shot in the buttocks and both thighs inflicting serious injuries. The accused then took from them approximately R160 000 cash as well as two firearms, a 9mm CZ pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition and a 9mm Arcus pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition. Mlindazwe and Mzomba were arrested on 15 June 2017 and Thimba on 15 September 2017. They have been in custody since their arrest.

The accused were sentenced as follows: Sibusiso Mzomba- life imprisonment for murder; 25 years imprisonment for attempted murder; 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances; 13 years imprisonment for the possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. Bonile Thimba- 25 years' imprisonment for murder; 18 years imprisonment for attempted murder; 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances; 13 years imprisonment for the possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. Mzonke Mlindazwe - 18 years' imprisonment for murder; 15 years imprisonment for attempted murder; 20 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances; 10 years imprisonment for possession of firearm and possession of ammunition. The trio were deemed unfit to possess a firearm in accordance with the provisions of section 103(1) of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

In addition to the above mentioned sentences, Sibusiso Mzomba was also found guilty on a Muizenberg robbery case. On 17 March 2017 in the vicinity of Pick a Pay, Capricorn Square, Muizenberg, Mzomba threatened Mr Mpumzi Ntonjane with a firearm. Mzomba then took approximately R16 370.00 as well as a firearm, a 9mm Parabellum Vector pistol from Mr Ntonjane an employee of G4S Cash Solutions. He also attempted to kill Mr Sarel Niemand by firing shots at him. Mzomba was sentenced as follows: 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances; 18 years imprisonment for attemted murder; 13 years for possession of unlicenced firearms and possession of ammunition. During final submissions before sentencing, State Advocate Kortje commended investigating a officer, Sergeant Simon Hlatshaneni attached to the office of the Provincial Organised Crime, Serious and Violence Crime Unit, for his skilled and impeccable investigation.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Yolisa Matakata thanked the prosecution and detection teams for securing convictions and sentences. "Cape Town will be much safer with the three incarcerated for long periods," said Lt General Matakata.