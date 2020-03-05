South Africa: Eskom Debt Relief in Sight, but Elsewhere It's a Sticky Mess

5 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

An instrument to ease Eskom's R450bn debt - most likely a special purpose vehicle - could be finalised by the end of March. But as progress is made on this front, it emerged in Parliament on Wednesday that little, if anything had shifted to tackle the R26.8bn that municipalities owe Eskom.

Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma yesterday appeared before Parliament's spending watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), meeting on progress made on repaying municipal debt.

It didn't get very far. The minister is in charge of local government, but not electricity. She is a member of the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on service delivery which is chaired by Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza.

But Mabuza's parliamentary counsellor Hope Papo had written to Scopa to say the IMC had nothing to do with the debt that councils owed to Eskom. That letter stands in contrast to an earlier statement before Scopa by Deputy Co-operative Governance Minister Parks Tau about how the IMC had taken over the responsibility of dealing with municipal debt to Eskom.

An inter-ministerial task team (IMTT) once existed which not only dealt with municipal Eskom debt, but also overall electricity reticulation, or who has the right to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

