South Africa: Part One - Are South Africans Safe With Huawei? It's All About the Risk

analysis

Millions of South Africans depend on Huawei to stay connected through its mobile network equipment, like base stations and fibre optic cables. But the United States insists the company will spy for the Chinese government. On 28 February 2020, the US - itself notorious for conducting electronic espionage on a global scale - passed the so-called 'rip and replace' bill, which provides for a fund to replace Huawei equipment in American networks. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa firmly backs the Chinese giant. Should ordinary South Africans trust them? In this two-part analysis, Daily Maverick finds out.

Meet Li Jingguo*.

He's a Huawei engineer who worked on rolling out mobile networks across South-East Asia, as well as a variety of Huawei projects throughout Europe and Britain. He also served as a representative for China's Ministry of State Security within Huawei - China's lead ministry in espionage and counter-intelligence.

In several projects, in and outside China, Li's task was building lawful interception capabilities into Huawei equipment. (Such capabilities refer to the technology a government legally uses to monitor communications - voice, emails, texts et cetera - in order to investigate crime. South Africa's Telkom, Vodacom, MTN and Cell C, being legally obliged, have...