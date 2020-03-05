South Africa: Part One - Are South Africans Safe With Huawei? It's All About the Risk

5 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Heidi Swart

Millions of South Africans depend on Huawei to stay connected through its mobile network equipment, like base stations and fibre optic cables. But the United States insists the company will spy for the Chinese government. On 28 February 2020, the US - itself notorious for conducting electronic espionage on a global scale - passed the so-called 'rip and replace' bill, which provides for a fund to replace Huawei equipment in American networks. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa firmly backs the Chinese giant. Should ordinary South Africans trust them? In this two-part analysis, Daily Maverick finds out.

Meet Li Jingguo*.

He's a Huawei engineer who worked on rolling out mobile networks across South-East Asia, as well as a variety of Huawei projects throughout Europe and Britain. He also served as a representative for China's Ministry of State Security within Huawei - China's lead ministry in espionage and counter-intelligence.

In several projects, in and outside China, Li's task was building lawful interception capabilities into Huawei equipment. (Such capabilities refer to the technology a government legally uses to monitor communications - voice, emails, texts et cetera - in order to investigate crime. South Africa's Telkom, Vodacom, MTN and Cell C, being legally obliged, have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.