Kenya: Origi Set for Harambee Stars Comeback

Arnold Origi is set to be recalled to the Harambee Stars fold ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification double-header games at home and away to Comoros in March.

The move comes three years after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced that the 36-year old goalkeeper had quit the national team after acquiring Norwegian citizenship.

Nairobi News understands though that Orogi was pushed out following a disagreement with the then Harambee Stars technical bench led by coach Stanley Okumbi.

Thus, current Stars coach Francis Kimanzi is believed to have talked the Finland-based keeper out of exile following question marks over the form of Patrick Matasi and Ian Otieno.

Origi is currently based in Finland, at the top-flight side IFK Helsingfors. He is considered the best goalkeeper of his generation in Kenya.

Kimanzi is seeking to guide Kenya to qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations for a consecutive time.

Stars have garnered two points from as many games following draws away to Egypt in Alexandria and Togo in Nairobi.