Kenya Rugby Union Mourns Departed Tony Onyango

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has mourned fullback Tony Onyango, who died on Tuesday night at his house in Ngong.

The 28-year-old collapsed and died at around 10pm.

"We join the entire Kenyan rugby fraternity in mourning Tony Onyango Opondo of KCB Rugby Club who passed away on Tuesday 3 March 2020. May God grant his family, friends, teammates and colleagues strength during this trying time. Rest In Peace Tony," read a statement from KRU.

Tony had played for the Kenya national team across all representative levels.

He started at the Kenya Simbas where he got his first call up under Michael Tank Otieno during the Elgon Cup against Uganda in April 2012 and became a regular under Jerome Paarwater, playing for the Simbas up to 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Repechage tournament in Marseille, France.

He was also part of the East African Elgon Warriors that played against England Counties in Kampala and Nairobi in 2012.

An alumnus of Maseno School, Tony first played for Impala Saracens before joining Strathmore Leos and was part of the Leos squad that reached the 2012/13 Kenya Cup Final.

He moved to Homeboyz where he won the 2016 National Sevens Circuit before moving to KCB where he was part of the squad that beat Kabras 23-15 in last season's Kenya Cup final in Kakamega

He leaves behind a wife and son.