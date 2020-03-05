Tanzania: No More Shaking of Hands in League Matches

4 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has issued a circular instructing all football players and officials to avoid the usual shaking of hands before games kick-off.

This is in an effort to avoid the spread of the deadly Coronavirus with TFF advising the players to just wave at each other instead of shaking hands.

TFF says it has acted under the guidance of Tanzania Ministry of Health.

There are currently 93,574 confirmed cases and 3,204 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of March 4, 2020.

51,059 have been reported to have recovered from the deadly virus worldwide while 6772 are in critical condition.

There have been very few cases in Africa with only three official cases. The low rate continues to puzzle health experts.

"Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for Covid-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation, told African Union health ministers gathered in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on February 22, 2020.

"Perhaps the virus doesn't spread in the African ecosystem, we don't know," said Professor Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the infectious diseases department at Bichat hospital in Paris.

