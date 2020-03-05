Sudan: Acting Wali of N. Darfur State Meets UNAMID's Official

Al-Fashir — Acting Wali (governor) of North Darfur State Maj. Gen. Malik Al Tayeb Khogali has affirmed that the state is witnessing great improvement in the security situation and the flow of the trade convoys at the various localities of the state.

Khogali commended during a meeting at his office here with the director of support at the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), which was attended by the coordinator of humanitarian aid of the state, the efforts being exerted by UNAMID for realizing peace and stability and enhancing social peace among the local components.

He pointed out to the good cooperation being maintained between the government of the state and the leadership of UNAMID a matter that is reflected postively on enhancing the process of peace and stability and implementation of recovery projects, calling for more support to the programs of the state which aim at reahabilitation of what had been destroyed by the war and the return of the IDPs and refugees to their original villages.

The UNAMID's official, on his part, reaffirmed support of the mission to the efforts of the government for realizing social peace among the components of the community.