Sudan: Memorandum of Understanding With UN On Waste Treatment

Khartoum — The head of the Higher Council for Environment and Urban and Rural Development in Khartoum State, Dr. Bushra Hamid Ahmed, has said that the council intends to sign a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Sudan on cooperation in the field of integrated solid waste management besides extracting power from waste in the state.

This came during his meeting today with the representative of the UNOPS to discuss ways to develop waste management in Khartoum State.

The meeting discussed a number of projects in the field of development and environment conservation.