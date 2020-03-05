Sudan: Memorandum of Understanding With UN On Waste Treatment

4 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The head of the Higher Council for Environment and Urban and Rural Development in Khartoum State, Dr. Bushra Hamid Ahmed, has said that the council intends to sign a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Sudan on cooperation in the field of integrated solid waste management besides extracting power from waste in the state.

This came during his meeting today with the representative of the UNOPS to discuss ways to develop waste management in Khartoum State.

The meeting discussed a number of projects in the field of development and environment conservation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.