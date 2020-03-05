Sudan: HCR to Visit Sudan Next Week

Khartoum — The High Commissioner for Refugees, Philippo Grandi is expected to visit Sudan during March10-13, in response to an official invitation extended by the Transitional Government.

The HCR, during the visit, will meet the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt- General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk to inspect the situations of the refugees and the displaced in the country.

The Acting Refugees Commissioner, Mohammed Yassin Al-Tohami told SUNA that the High Commissioner will meet a number of senior officials including Ministers of Interior, Foreign Affairs and Finance.

"The high-level visit of the HCR is considered good opportuhity to support Sudan which hosts considerable numbers of refugees from the neighboring countries, in addition to, the Internally Displaced People (IDP)" He said.

Al-Tohami pointed out that the visit of the international official will support Sudan in national capacity building which will contribute to alleviate the burdens on Sudan resulted from hosting the refugees.