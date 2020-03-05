Sudan: Opec Fund Expresses Desire to Renew Partnership With Sudan

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, has affirmed the welcome and readiness of the transitional government to cooperate with the OPEC Fund in light of the Sudan's return to the international community, noting to the expulsion of various financing funds in the past period of the defunct regime.

Hamaduk added, during his reception Wednesday, at his office, the Director General of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), Dr. Abdul Hamid Al Khaliah that the Sudan is rich with resources in quantity and quality, and only it is lacking the good management, and its optimal employment for the benefit of Sudanese people.

He indicated that the government is busy with the preparation of an adequate and attractive environment for investment, besides encouraging the national and foreign private sectors in order to transfer experiences and bring modern technology into the country, and find promising opportunities for the youth.

On his part, Dr. Khalifa has expressed the Fund's sure desire to renew its partnership with the Sudan, and it is technical contribution in the government's future plans and projects, and how to fund them, especially those related to the energy, oil and transportation fields.

He indicated that the OPEC Fund's past experience will not impede fruitful cooperation with Sudan in the future, and to contribute in providing the necessary assistance to help the Sudan in facing the various development challenges.

The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) is an intergovernmental development finance institution established in 1976 by the Member States of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), with the objective of reinforce of financial cooperation between OPEC Member Countries and other developing countries, by providing financial support to the latter for their socioeconomic development.