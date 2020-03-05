Sudan: National Economic Conference Postponed to March 29

4 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Rapporteur of the National Economic Conference Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali has announced that the conference has been postponed. from its designated date on 23 to 29 of the current month of March.

She explained, in a statement to SUNA, that the delay was made for the reasons of arrangement, good preparation and expansion of participation from the various states of Sudan, stressing the continuation of the work of the technical committees.

Dr. Heba revealed that the holding of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Trade and Development Bank for South and East African Countries, in which the ministers of the economic sector are to take part, would coincide with the first date. In addition to that the country witnessed a number of events including the visit of the German delegation, stressing the importance of good preparation for the conference.

