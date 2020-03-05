Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Government Support to Native Administration

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, on Wednesday, affirmed the Transitional Government support to the Native Administration Program to enable it to carry out its role in solving disputes and strengthening relations among Darfur communities.

This came when Hamdouk addressed, at the Council of Ministers, the leaderships of Darfur Native Administration headed by Minister of Local Government, Yousef Adam.

Hamadouk outlined that the Native Administration is considered the incubator for all tribal reconciliations in the country, calling for creation of a national project to reach an agreement on who rules Sudan.