Sudan: Issues of Peace in South Kordofan Discussed

Kadugli — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, has discussed with the Forces of Freedom and Change in South Kordofan issues of the state and participation of the real stake-holders in the current peace negotiations in Juba.

In a press statement after the meeting, the spokesman of the Forces of Freedom and Change in South Kordofan, Mohamed Rizqalla, said that the people of the state are looking forward for a genuine and sustainable peace for the benefit of Sudan.

He called on the members of the Transitional Sovereign Council and the ministers to visits to the states to be informed on the challenges facing the citizens, especially those relating to the livelihood.

The representative of the resistance committees, Abdul-Rahman Zakria affirmed the committees' support to the government and the ongoing peace process in Juba.