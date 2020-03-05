Sudan: Canadian Minister of Small Busines Visits Sudan Pavilion At Mining Exhibition in Canada

4 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Toronto — The Canadian Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng has paid a visit to the Sudan Pavilion at the International Mining Exhibition held in Toronto, Canada, during March 1 to 4.

The Canadian Minister met with the delegation of Sudan headed by the Director of the Public Authority for Geological Research Suleiman Abdel-Rahman Abdel-Fadil and members of the delegation, where she was got acquainted with the information contained in the exhibition about the tremendous mineral resources that Sudan enjoys.

Abdel-Fadil requested the Canadian minister to urge the Canadian companies to invest in Sudan, referring to the successful experience of Orca Gold Company, which operates in the field of mining for gold in Sudan.

Sudan is participating in the International Mining Forum and Exhibition this year with a number of companies including the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, Ariab Mining Company and Sudamen Company, in addition to a number of private companies working in the field of mining.

A number of Sudanese geological experts residing in Canada also participate in the forum. It is worth noting that this forum and exhibition are considered the largest international demonstration concerned with the mining industry affairs, and hundreds of international companies participate in it.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.