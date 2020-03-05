Sudan: Economic Sanctions On Sudan Ended

4 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan announced the end of all the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan according to executive orders 13067 and 13412.

The Governor of the Central Bank, Professor Badr-Eddin Abdul-Rahim Ibrahim, announced in a circular to the press Wednesday that the Central Bank received a letter from the Director of the Penal Office at the US State Department through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirming the end of all forms of economic sanctions imposed on Sudan pursuant to Executive Orders 13067 and 13412, issued since October 12, 2017.

The Governor of the Central Bank stated that "Under the cancellation of the two orders, the sanctions were lifted for 157 Sudanese institutions, and only some individuals and institutions associated with the events in Darfur remain within the sanctions".

The letter indicated that this step has nothing to do with the issue of bank transfers, besides three links referring to the Offak Declaration by the lifting of sanctions for 157 institutions on October 12, 2017.

It is worth noting that the Central Bank of Sudan has addressed the Sudanese banks and correspondents accordingly, and also addressed some central banks in the sisterly Arab countries to activate the banking correspondence relations in order to maximize the mutual benefit.

