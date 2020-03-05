Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Receives Invitation to Visit Italy

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, received in his office Wednesday the visiting Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emanuela C. Del Re, and affirmed Sudan keenness to consolidate its relations and cooperation with Italy in all domains.

Present at the meeting was the Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Italian Deputy Foreign Minister said that Italy is a close friend of Sudan, expressing her country's aspiration for fruitful relations with Sudan in the coming period.

She indicated that she conveyed an invitation from the Italian Prime Minister to the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, to visit Italy, adding that Dr. Hamdouk has accepted the invitation to visit Italy shortly.

She said that the meeting has tackled the issue of removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, affirming the determination of Italy to exert more efforts for removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism so that Sudan can approach a new era of development and peace.

The Italian Deputy Foreign Minister expressed the desire of her country to consolidate its relations with Sudan, referring to the desire of her country to attract Italian investors to operate in Sudan.

She pointed out that her country is keen to support Sudan which is a very important country at the region.

Responding to a question of a journalist, Emanuela said that Italy is planning to lead a special campaign to remove the name of Sudan from the list of states sponsors of terrorism and speed up this process, stressing that Italy will continue to support Sudan and to provide it with more development aid in the future.