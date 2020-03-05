Sudan: CBOs - Revocation of All Economic Sanctions On Sudan

Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) has announced the revocation of all economic sanctions imposed on Sudan pursuant to the two executive orders 13067 and 13412.

The CBOS Governor Professor Badr-Eddin Abdel-Rahim Ibrahim announced, in a press circular, that the Central Bank received a letter from the Director of the Office of Sanctions Policy and Implementation at the US State Department through the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, confirming the lifting of all forms of economic sanctions imposed on Sudan pursuant to the executive orders 13067 and 13412, issued since October 12, 2017.

"According to the cancellation of the two orders, the penalties were lifted for 157 Sudanese institutions, and there are only some individuals and institutions associated with the incidents in Darfur that remain within the sanctions."

The letter indicated that this has nothing to do with the issue of bank transfers, in addition to three links referring to the Office of Foreign Asset Control's (OFAC) announcement that sanctions had ended for 157 Sudanese institutions on October 12, 2017.

It is worth mentining that the Central Bank of Sudan has addressed the Sudanese banks and correspondents accordingly, and it has also addressed some central banks in the sisterly Arab countries to activate the banking correspondence relations in order to maximize the mutual benefit.