Sudan: Ministry of Industry Pledges to Address Fees On Cement Manufacturing

Khartoum — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has affirmed its keenness to remove all obstacles facing the cement industry in Sudan. The Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani pointed out, during his meeting at his office with the directors of cement factories operating in the country, that the cement industry in the country was one of the important industries that the state depends on for the development of the industrial sector to increase the sector's contribution to the self-sufficiency of the commodity.

Madani revealed the efforts of his ministry, in cooperation with the concerned parties, to achieve the competitiveness of Sudanese cement in foreign markets through qualification and modernization of operating factories, development of the productive capacity and provide the sector with what strengthens the competitiveness of the products of the cement industry.

Madani reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to tackle the multiple charges problems imposed on the cement sector, provision of energy and quarries, asserting his ministry's support for all efforts aiming to reduce the cost of one ton production.

The Minister directed the necessity of joint work with the relevant bodies to reach the real cost in order to make it an available commodity at reasonable prices, emphasizing the activation of the Consumer Protection Law, pointing to the establishment of a board of directors for the National Consumer Protection Bureau.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Nile Cement Factories in Rabak, North Cement, Berber, Atbara, Al-Salam, and Al-Takamol (Integration). It is to be recalled that the design capacity of the cement industry in Sudan amounts to 7 million tons per year.