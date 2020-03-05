Africa: Hamdouk Lauds African Union Support for Sudan

Khartoum, March, 4 (SUNA) - The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, praised African Union support for Sudan.

This came, on Wednesday, when he received, at his office, in council of Ministers the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, in presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs , Asma Mohamed Abdallah, African Union Envoy to Sudan, Mohamed Hacen Lebatt and the Ambassador of African union to Sudan, Mohamed Belaish.

Meanwhile, Faki confirmed the African Union support for the efforts being exerted by the Transitional government in the fields of peace and economiy.