Sudan: FM Announces Completion of the Evacuation of Sudanese Students From Wuhan

4 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the completion of the evacuation of Sudanese students from Wuhan, China, to Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry in statement issued, Wednesday, assured the families that the students will return to the homeland after spending a quarantine period in the sisterly Emirates.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would also like to take advantage of this opportunity to express its sincere thanks and appreciation to the leadership and government of the sisterly state of the United Arab Emirates for its help and assistance in this regard and under these circumstances and for hosting the returning students during the quarantine period" the statement concluded.

