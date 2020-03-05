South Africa: The Politicians Who Are 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty' Might Not Enjoy All That Jazz for Too Long

analysis

The phrase 'innocent until proven guilty' is overused in the SA political context. But it usually works, and people have been able to achieve high political office despite being charged with a crime. A recent decision by the Cape Town International Jazz Festival indicates that this is becoming less acceptable.

In South African politics a phrase that is bandied about when people - and in particular, politicians - are accused of wrongdoing or a crime is that they are "innocent until proven guilty", and should not lose their job or be removed from their position until found guilty.

For those who say this, the starting point is, of course, the law. SA law, as in most jurisdictions, does state that someone is innocent until proven guilty, and cannot lose any of their rights until the final court of appeal has ruled that they are indeed guilty of an offence. (There are very few jurisdictions where this is not the case - Equatorial Guinea is reportedly one of them). It is for this reason that most people accused of crimes - bar the most heinous - are granted bail almost automatically.

However, there is another way to judge this issue.

If...