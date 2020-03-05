South Africa: Interview - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

analysis

In this wide-ranging interview, Minister of Public Enterprises and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan details extensive plans to get Eskom - and by association, South Africa's economy - back on track.

Following a comprehensive interview with Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on energy, and electricity policy in South Africa two weeks ago, energy analyst Chris Yelland, managing director of EE Business Intelligence, tackles the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, on the big elephant in the room - Eskom.

The interview covers Eskom debt, the regulatory framework, rising electricity prices, the need for bailouts and cost-cutting, declining plant performance, Medupi and Kusile, environmental sustainability, unbundling and restructuring, the end-state of the electricity supply industry, the utility death spiral, and issues of transparency and accountability.

Key take-outs from the interview with Pravin Gordhan include:

Integrated plan to restructure Eskom's debt and operations likely by mid-2020;

Eskom must modify its dynamic of pushing tariffs up each year;

Improvement of energy availability factor (EAF) to between 73% and 75% said to be realistic;

Internal appeal mechanism to be introduced into the Nersa regulatory framework;

Medupi and Kusile will not become stranded assets;

Vertically integrated national electricity entity not the only answer;

Independent...