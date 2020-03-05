Gambia: 'We're Waiting for CAF's Advice,' Says GFF Amid Corona Virus Concerns

4 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia Football Federation has opened up on the growing concerns of Corona Virus.

Gambia faces Gabon March 26th in Libreville for the first of a two-legged outing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The Scorpions have at least four notable players coming from Italy where the virus-triggered epidemic has not only hit but also infected the European country's regional minister.

Serie A games had to be canceled at one point before latest suggestion for the ties be held indoors closed to fans to avoid congestion - a fertile ground for the virus' spread.

Lamin Jallow, Vice-captain Omar Colley, the two Musas -Barrow and Juwara of Bologna - are all called for the Gabon tie and are expected to jet into Banjul where they would hold days of camping prior to flying out to Gabon.

There is already global alert issued over the disease with Fifa also releasing a dispatch as a guide on how the football world operates in the face of the menace that first emerged in China.

However, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to follow suit on this despite general concern over the safety of players and both participating countries.

'We're waiting for advice from CAF because this is an African qualifier. So we're only waiting for Caf. If they say continue, we will continue if they say otherwise too, we will do the same,' Ebou Faye of the Gambia Football Federation tells Foroyaa Sport yesterday.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.