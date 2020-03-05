Gambia: Former FSQA Staff Hand Over Materials to Police

Former staff of the Food Safety and Quality Authority on Wednesday handed over the aforesaid institution's materials to the Kairaba Police Station as requested by the authorities.

The handing over came barely a day after the dismissed staff were invited to Kairaba Police Station and advised to hand over the authority's materials to the police for onward transfer to the Office of the Vice President.

Ma Gomez, a former Food Inspector at FSQA told Foroyaa: "We (former staff) at the ports handed over all the materials that we have in our possession such as thermometers, safety boots, reflectors, helmets, rain coat, quire books, sample collection bottles, fact files, bank payment receipts, stapler and stapling bins, and warrant cards among others".

She added that they handed over the materials to one Corporal Jallow and others handed over to Commissioner Abdoulie Sanneh of the Kairaba Police Station.

Ndey Ngerr Baldeh, a former Scientific Officer for Laboratory Test at FSQA said: "I handed warrant cards, office ID Card and others motorbikes".

Alieu Taal, former Food Inspector at the FSQA also said: "we handed over all the office materials to one commissioner Sanyang at the Kairaba Police".

He confirmed that nineteen staff had handed over the authority's materials at the police station.

It could be recalled that on the 19th January 2020, Foroyaa published that seven staff of the FSQA were dismissed by management after they were accused by their superiors of spreading false information both nationally and internationally.

Seven staff of the same public body was on Monday, 24th February 2020, sent on administrative leave without salary.

It could also be recalled that eleven among the staff who signed a petition against their Director General, Zainab Jallow on issues such as corruption, nepotism, abuse of office among others, were also sacked on Friday 17th January 2020.

On Friday, 7th February 2020, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors Mr Badara Loum tendered his resignation to the DG of FSQA. The reason for his resignation was not disclosed to this medium.

Loum however told Foroyaa: "I resigned because I have a difference of opinion with the director general. We did not agree on certain things. So, I decided to resign".