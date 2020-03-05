South Africa: Does SA Have a Plan to Deal With Those Returning From Isis?

5 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The ISIS 'caliphate' crumbled in 2019, but the challenges posed by the ultra-radical Islamist group persist. One question governments around the world are dealing with is: how should citizens returning from ISIS camps be treated? When it comes to South Africa, it's unclear whether the government has a plan at all.

Here's how it went when Daily Maverick tried to find out what the official South African government policy is towards returning ISIS fighters and their families.

The first inquiry went to the Department of Justice, where a spokesperson described the question as "fascinating" and said he would consult with the department's international relations experts.

The spokesperson returned to say that the best person to speak to would be a longstanding and senior figure in national intelligence.

When contacted, that person informed us that he was "not in a position to comment", and referred Daily Maverick to the spokesperson for the Department of State Security, Mava Scott.

Scott, in turn, passed us on to the Department of Home Affairs, where a spokesperson said: "Please engage them as they deal with such cases on a regular basis. They are the custodians of both policy and legislation on issues of citizenship and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

